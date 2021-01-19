Karachi food delivery rider robs man at gunpoint in Gulistan-e-Johar

Police on the lookout for suspects

A food delivery rider robbed a man at gunpoint in Ksrachi's Gulistan-e-Johar Block 16, the police said on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage obtained the police showed two men, with their faces covered with masks, on a motorcyle. The man sitting on the back was carrying a food delivery box.

The suspects stopped near a man who was getting on his motorcycle. They robbed money and other valuables from him and fled the crime scene.

The police have registered a case against unidentified men and have started searching for them.