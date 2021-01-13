Karachi: Five-car accident reported outside DHA’s Sultan Masjid

Five cars crashed into each other in Karachi’s Defence Tuesday night. A motorcyclist was injured in the crash. The accident occurred outside Sultan Masjid in DHA Phase V. According to the police, it was caused by speeding. A motorcyclist was also hit by the cars and sustained minor injuries. He was the only one injured in the accident. On January 3, a man was killed and four others injured after a car rammed into a tree and broke into two parts on University Road. According to the police, the driver lost control of the car, which led to the accident.