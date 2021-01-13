Karachi: Five-car accident reported outside DHA’s Sultan Masjid

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The accident occurred outside Sultan Masjid in DHA Phase V. According to the police, it was caused by speeding.

A motorcyclist was also hit by the cars and sustained minor injuries. He was the only one injured in the accident.

On January 3, a man was killed and four others injured after a car rammed into a tree and broke into two parts on University Road.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the car, which led to the accident.