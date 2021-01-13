Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi: Five-car accident reported outside DHA’s Sultan Masjid

A motorcyclist was injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Five cars crashed into each other in Karachi’s Defence Tuesday night. A motorcyclist was injured in the crash.

The accident occurred outside Sultan Masjid in DHA Phase V. According to the police, it was caused by speeding.

A motorcyclist was also hit by the cars and sustained minor injuries. He was the only one injured in the accident.

On January 3, a man was killed and four others injured after a car rammed into a tree and broke into two parts on University Road.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the car, which led to the accident.

 
