Karachi Expo Centre to become Sindh’s coronavirus vaccine centre

The government of Sindh announced on Thursday that the Karachi Expo Centre, which was being used as a field isolation centre, will be converted into a COVID-19 vaccine centre.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho reviewed the arrangements on Thursday.

“Cold chain and other necessary arrangements will be completed soon,” said the health minister.

The health department has instructed that the data of the frontline health workers in the province should be compiled. The vaccines will first be administered to health workers free of charge.

The Sindh government had announced on December 18 an administration plan for the coronavirus vaccine once it arrives in Pakistan. In the first phase, health workers and medical staff will receive the vaccine. In the second phase, people over 60 will be inoculated. Those with underlying conditions will be immunised in the third phase, while the general public will receive the vaccine in the fourth stage.

The additional deputy commissioner, who is the focal person for the polio programme, has also been appointed as the focal person for the coronavirus vaccine in Sindh.

The commissioner will work with the district health officials and medical superintendents of designated hospitals to ensure vaccine delivery. A focal person has to be appointed in every facility offering the vaccine.

Sindh reported 953 new cases on Friday, taking the provincial total to 216,632. Twenty-two deaths were recorded over 24 hours bringing the death toll to 3,582. The province has reported 196,134 recoveries.

