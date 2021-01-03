Karachi Do Darya: Kababjees restaurant sealed, fined for SOP violations

Kababjees restaurant located in Karachi’s Do Darya was sealed and fined Saturday night for violating the government’s coronavirus SOPs.

An operation was conducted by the assistant commissioner of Civil Lines.

For restaurants, the SOPs include maintaining social distance between patrons, outdoor dining, wearing masks and closing at 10pm. Kababjees didn’t close on time nor was social distancing implemented there.

According to South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, there is a zero-tolerance policy for anyone not following the government’s orders. A Rs100,000 fine has been imposed on the restaurant.

Pakistan has so far reported 486,634 cases of the coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 53 people died from the virus while 2,272 new cases were reported.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and businesses are allowed to open from 6am to 6pm but must be closed on the weekends. Business centres, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, shrines and cinemas and theatres have been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has also banned indoor weddings and only outdoor weddings with a maximum of 200 guests are allowed. Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.