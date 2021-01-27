Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi court tells KDA to pay workers their pending salaries

Employees claim they haven't been paid in months

Posted: Jan 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Karachi court tells KDA to pay workers their pending salaries

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
The Sindh High Court has told the Karachi Development Authority to pay pending salaries to its employees. Grade 17 officers working for the authority had approached the court claiming that they haven't been paid in months. The KDA should release their salaries from its accounts, the court said, adding that the Sindh government should help them too. The authority's notification on postings and transfers has been declared null and void. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that officers have to pay house rent and school fees for their children. "How will they be able to afford all this if they aren't receiving their salaries?" The KDA DG told the court that they are planning on auctioning off 137 plots to raise funds for the department. The court asked them how can they auction off amenity plots. The process will take at least six months. "What will the officers do till then?" The Additional advocate general told the court that KDA was given Rs500 million last year.
karachi development authority Sindh High Court

The Sindh High Court has told the Karachi Development Authority to pay pending salaries to its employees.

Grade 17 officers working for the authority had approached the court claiming that they haven’t been paid in months.

The KDA should release their salaries from its accounts, the court said, adding that the Sindh government should help them too.

The authority’s notification on postings and transfers has been declared null and void.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that officers have to pay house rent and school fees for their children. “How will they be able to afford all this if they aren’t receiving their salaries?”

The KDA DG told the court that they are planning on auctioning off 137 plots to raise funds for the department.

The court asked them how can they auction off amenity plots. The process will take at least six months. “What will the officers do till then?”

The Additional advocate general told the court that KDA was given Rs500 million last year.

 
