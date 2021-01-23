Karachi court indicts suspects in doctor-blogger suicide case

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi indicted Zohaib Qureshi, Muhammad Tariq and others accused in the doctor-blogger suicide case.

At a hearing on Saturday, the court issued notices to the investigating officer and witnesses. They have been summoned at the next hearing. Other suspects named in the case are Muzzaffar Ali, Waseem Raja and Fayyaz Solangi.

The accused men denied being responsible for the doctor-blogger’s death. Another suspect, Agha Mansoor, who is on the run, has been declared proclaimed.

The hearing has been adjourned till January 25.

In a hearing earlier this month, the ATC had given the police five days to collect the DNA samples of the men accused in the case. The court said final notices would be issued to the suspects after their DNA reports are submitted to the court.

A 24-year-old woman was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on August 18 night in a pulse-less condition, according to the hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali.

Her family brought her in and said she had shot herself in the bathroom of a house in DHA Phase-IV. There was confusion over whether the young woman was murdered or she died by suicide but it was determined to be the later.

The Gizri police registered an FIR against Junaid Khan, Waqas Hassan Rizvi, and Dr Irfan Qureshi on the complaint of the victim’s father who held the three men responsible for his daughter’s death. A court later ordered the police to remove Dr Qureshi’s name from the investigation.

On December 7, the Sindh High Court approved Khan and Hassan’s bail against surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each. The suspects had approached the high court after a sessions court had dismissed their petitions for bail.