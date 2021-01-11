Karachi court indicts five ‘terrorists’ in Chinese consulate attack

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi indicted five men in the 2018 attack on the Chinese Consulate.

In a hearing on Monday, the court ruled that the men were from the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army. The suspects, on the other hand, denied any involvement in the attack.

The court has issued notices to the witnesses and the investigating officer and instructed them to be present at the next hearing.

The suspects have been identified as Ahmed, Nadir, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam.

On November 23, 2018, two police officers and two civilians, a father and son, were killed in firing outside the Chinese Consulate in Karachi’s Clifton. Three attackers were killed in the crossfire.

The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack.

In 2019, the police arrested five suspected militants for their involvement.

Karachi police chief Dr Amir Sheikh claimed the attack was planned in neighboring Afghanistan. India’s top intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), funded the attack, he alleged.

The Karachi police chief said the suspected militants and their facilitators were arrested during raids in Balochistan and Quetta.

A motor mechanic in Karachi’s Baldia Town area facilitated the attackers by providing the weapons, Dr Sheikh said, adding that the weapons used in the attack were brought to Karachi from Quetta via train.