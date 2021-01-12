Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Karachi court extends Aijaz Jakhrani’s bail in assets case

Sindh CM adviser named in three inquiries, one reference

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Karachi court extends Aijaz Jakhrani’s bail in assets case

Listen
The Sindh High Court extended Tuesday the bail of Aijaz Jakhrani, the adviser to Sindh CM on prisons, in an assets case till January 22. The head of NAB Sukkur asked the court for some time to submit a report on the case. He told the court that Jakhrani is being investigated in three inquiries and a reference has been filed against him in Sukkur. Jakhrani's name was removed from the no-fly list on November 5. His name was placed on the Exit Control List in late 2019 as NAB is investigating him in an assets case and two other inquiries: the Jacobabad highways and machinery and education works department. On January 15, 2020 he was named in a reference for accumulating assets worth Rs735 million after becoming a member of the National Assembly.
