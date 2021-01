Your browser does not support the video tag.

A man was killed and four others injured after a car rammed into a tree and broke into two parts on Karachi's University Road Sunday morning.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the car, which led to the accident. It took place near the Samama Shopping Centre.

"The person killed in the crash identified as 24-year-old Hassan Ali," a police officer said. The injured people have been moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.