Saturday, January 23, 2021
News

Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city

Country's northern areas covered in blanket of snow

Posted: Jan 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city

Karachi winter

Winter is not over for Karachi just yet! The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted another cold wave in the city in the upcoming week.

On Saturday morning, fog enveloped parts of the city. Cold winds were also blowing at a speed of between 20 and 30 kilometres per hour.

According to the Met office, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry in the upcoming week and mercury will drop.

On the other hand, the northern areas of the country are experiencing a new series of rain and snowfall. Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Pothohar region are expected to remain cold.

Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Snow up to 8ft in Mansehra. Photo: SAMAA TV

Multiple roads in Kashmir, Dir and Chitral were blocked after heavy snowfall in the areas. Following this, residents have been forced to stay indoors.

Heavy fog reappeared in Punjab’s plains, disrupting traffic. Motorways and the highway were closed down as visibility dropped to zero. People have been advised to avoid travel.

 
