Tuesday, January 19, 2021
K2 winter summit: Body of American mountaineer found in Skardu

It will be brought down by an air ambulance

Posted: Jan 19, 2021
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
K2 winter summit: Body of American mountaineer found in Skardu

The body of an American mountaineer, who was visiting the northern areas for a summit to the K2 mountain, has been found in Skardu. According to reports, it was found from a mountain peak of 6,209 meters. The body will be brought down by an air ambulance on Tuesday. Earlier this week, two foreign mountaineers died during the summit of the world's deadliest mountain. K2 is known as the “Savage Mountain” because of its punishing conditions: winds can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (125 miles per hour), and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit). Last week, a team of 10 Nepali climbers made history after they became the first to summit K2 in winter. The 10 climbers reached the top of the world’s second-highest mountain on January 16, the last peak above 8,000 metres (26,000 feet) to be conquered in wintertime. During the summit, a Spanish climber from another team, Sergi Mingote, died on the way back to the base camp. His body was evacuated from base camp on Sunday [January 17] to nearby Skardu city by an army helicopter, the Alpine Club of Pakistan’s Karrar Haidri told AFP. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
