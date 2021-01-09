Judicial commission to be formed in Usama Satti murder case

A judicial commission is going to be formed for the Usama Satti murder case. The formation of the commission is one of the main demands his family had.

Usama was a 21-year-old man killed by the police in Islamabad on January 2 for not stopping his car.

The district magistrate of Islamabad has written to the district administration for the formation of the judicial commission.

The chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior, Raja Khurram Nawaz, says they will also put the issue before Prime Minister Imran Khan during a cabinet meeting.

Usama’s family ended its protest after being assured that justice would be served.

The commission will consist of a judge of the Islamabad High Court.

Recently, five officers involved in the killing were dismissed from service. All five were named in the murder case.

Constable Muhammad Mustafa, superintendent Hafiz Ikhtikar Ahmed, constable Mudassar Mukhtiar, constable Shakeel Ahmed and constable Saeed Ahmed fired 17 bullets at the victim’s car of which six hit him.

On Friday, the officers from the Anti-Terrorism Squad were dismissed from service under the Punjab Police (E and D) Rules, 1975.

The case

Usama Satti was killed on January 2 night after the Islamabad police personnel opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Sector G-10.

According to his family, the 21-year-old was coming back after dropping a friend to university when the incident took place. “He was shot just for not stopping his car,” the victim’s father said in a video statement.

His parents filed a complaint against the police officials demanding action be taken against them immediately.

Following this, five officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad were arrested. A Joint Investigation Team has been formed by the Islamabad chief commissioner to investigate the killing. The JIT is being headed by Saddar SP Sarfaraz Virk and will have representatives from the ISI, MI and IB as well as the Ramna DSP, Investigation DSP and Ramna SHO.

The police claimed they had received news of a dacoit escaping in a white car. “The policemen asked the man to stop the car but when he didn’t, they opened fire at him,” a police officer had said, claiming that two bullets hit him.

A medical report by the PIMS Hospital, however, revealed that six bullets hit the victim, while 17 were fired. The bullets hit him in the face, chest, neck and head.

The Islamabad Operations DIG has formed teams to investigate the matter. CCTV footage from the nearby cameras was being obtained and evidence from the crime scene was being collected, according to the police.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the perpetrators will be punished and action will be taken against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Victim’s father claims police killed Satti

In a press conference on January 5, Usama’s father said that his son was “murdered” by the Islamabad police and it was not an accident.

“My son was murdered by the police, it was not an accident.”

He said his son was pulled out of the car and shot six times in the face, legs, head and chest. “There are no signs of blood on the car’s seat.”

“How can they [the police] shoot someone in the leg from outside the car,” the victim’s father questioned, reiterating that his son was deliberately shot dead.

Nadeem noted that if the police were chasing him, how come there were bullet marks on the car’s bonnet and windshield.

He quoted a senior police official as saying that the incident occurred because of the “carelessness” on the police’s part. “It was nothing but a murder,” the victim’s father said.

He demanded that the accused police officials be hanged till death. “The Supreme Court must take a suo motu notice of the attack,” he said, adding that a free trial must be conducted as soon as possible.