JIT to investigate Islamabad police killing of unarmed young man

Officers fired 17 bullets at his car for not stopping

A Joint Investigation Team has been formed by the Islamabad chief commissioner to investigate the killing of an unarmed young man on Friday night. Islamabad police personnel opened fire at and killed the young man for not stopping his car near Sector G-10. He has been identified as Usama Satti. The JIT is being headed by Saddar SP Sarfaraz Virk and will have representatives from the ISI, MI and IB as well as the Ramna DSP, Investigations DSP and Ramna SHO. According to his family, the 21-year-old was coming back after dropping a friend to university when the incident took place. "He was shot just for not stopping his car," the victim's father said in a video statement. His parents have filed a complaint against the police officers demanding action be taken against them immediately. Following this, five officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad were arrested. The capital's inspector-general has promised a clear investigation into the case. The police claimed they received news of a dacoit in a white car escaping. "The policemen asked the man to stop the car but when he didn't, they opened fire at him," an officer said, claiming that two bullets hit him. A medical report by PIMS Hospital, however, revealed that six bullets hit the victim, while 17 were fired. The bullets hit him on his face, chest, neck and head. The Islamabad operations DIG has formed teams to investigate the matter. CCTV footage from the nearby cameras is being obtained and evidence from the crime scene is being collected. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the perpetrators will be punished and action against them will be taken under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
A Joint Investigation Team has been formed by the Islamabad chief commissioner to investigate the killing of an unarmed young man on Friday night.

Islamabad police personnel opened fire at and killed the young man for not stopping his car near Sector G-10.

He has been identified as Usama Satti.

The JIT is being headed by Saddar SP Sarfaraz Virk and will have representatives from the ISI, MI and IB as well as the Ramna DSP, Investigations DSP and Ramna SHO.

According to his family, the 21-year-old was coming back after dropping a friend to university when the incident took place. “He was shot just for not stopping his car,” the victim’s father said in a video statement.

His parents have filed a complaint against the police officers demanding action be taken against them immediately.

Following this, five officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad were arrested. The capital’s inspector-general has promised a clear investigation into the case.

The police claimed they received news of a dacoit in a white car escaping. “The policemen asked the man to stop the car but when he didn’t, they opened fire at him,” an officer said, claiming that two bullets hit him.

A medical report by PIMS Hospital, however, revealed that six bullets hit the victim, while 17 were fired. The bullets hit him on his face, chest, neck and head.

The Islamabad operations DIG has formed teams to investigate the matter. CCTV footage from the nearby cameras is being obtained and evidence from the crime scene is being collected.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the perpetrators will be punished and action against them will be taken under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

 
