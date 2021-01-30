JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas

It will start at 4pm
The Jamaa-e-Islami is expected to stage a protest in 50 different areas in Karachi today (Saturday).
The party is holding a demonstration against the PPP government and its administration. JI thinks that the party has denied Karachi its due rights.
The protesters will start gathering at different locations at 4pm.
Demonstrations will be held in the following areas:
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the party’s Karachi amir, announced the protest on January 15. He said that they are holding a protest against the injustices being done against Karachi.
The PPP is working against the welfare of Karachi. “It [PPP] doesn’t give any jobs nor are institutions in the city working properly.”