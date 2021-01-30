JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas

The Jamaa-e-Islami is expected to stage a protest in 50 different areas in Karachi today (Saturday).

The party is holding a demonstration against the PPP government and its administration. JI thinks that the party has denied Karachi its due rights.

The protesters will start gathering at different locations at 4pm.

Demonstrations will be held in the following areas:

PIA Society Gate 3

Khokhrapar

Qayyumabad Chowrangi

Korangi 2.5 DC Office

Landhi No 6 Market

Orangi Town No 5

Faqeer Colony

Kati Pahari

Manghopir Garam Chashma

4k Chowrangi

Al-Asif Squar SohrabGoth

Liaquatabad No 10

Ayesha Manzil Chowrangi

Water Pump Chowrangi

Gulberg Chowrangi

Power House, New Karachi

Shafiq Mor

Dolmen Mall, North Nazimabad

Imtiaz Store, Nazimabad

Banaras Chowk

Gulbai Chowk

24 Market Baldia

Millennium Mall

Johar Chowrangi

Safoora Chowrangi

Disco Bakery Gulshan

Hassan Square

Mauripur Road

Agra Taj

Kala Pull

Regal Chowk

Sharah-e-Quaideen

Lasbela

Old Sabzi Mandi

Kala Board

Saudabad

Shama Shopping Center

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the party’s Karachi amir, announced the protest on January 15. He said that they are holding a protest against the injustices being done against Karachi.

The PPP is working against the welfare of Karachi. “It [PPP] doesn’t give any jobs nor are institutions in the city working properly.”