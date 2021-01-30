Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas

Karachi

The Jamaa-e-Islami is expected to stage a protest in 50 different areas in Karachi today (Saturday).

The party is holding a demonstration against the PPP government and its administration. JI thinks that the party has denied Karachi its due rights.

The protesters will start gathering at different locations at 4pm.

Demonstrations will be held in the following areas:

  • PIA Society Gate 3
  • Khokhrapar
  • Qayyumabad Chowrangi
  • Korangi 2.5 DC Office
  • Landhi No 6 Market
  • Orangi Town No 5
  • Faqeer Colony
  • Kati Pahari
  • Manghopir Garam Chashma
  • 4k Chowrangi
  • Al-Asif Squar SohrabGoth
  • Liaquatabad No 10
  • Ayesha Manzil Chowrangi
  • Water Pump Chowrangi
  • Gulberg Chowrangi
  • Power House, New Karachi
  • Shafiq Mor
  • Dolmen Mall, North Nazimabad
  • Imtiaz Store, Nazimabad
  • Banaras Chowk
  • Gulbai Chowk
  • 24 Market Baldia
  • Millennium Mall
  • Johar Chowrangi
  • Safoora Chowrangi
  • Disco Bakery Gulshan
  • Hassan Square
  • Mauripur Road
  • Agra Taj
  • Kala Pull
  • Regal Chowk
  • Sharah-e-Quaideen
  • Lasbela
  • Old Sabzi Mandi
  • Kala Board
  • Saudabad
  • Shama Shopping Center

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the party’s Karachi amir, announced the protest on January 15. He said that they are holding a protest against the injustices being done against Karachi.

The PPP is working against the welfare of Karachi. “It [PPP] doesn’t give any jobs nor are institutions in the city working properly.”

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

