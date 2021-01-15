Jamaat-e-Islami announces protests across Karachi

Jamaa-e-Islami has announced protests across Karachi from Friday.

In a press conference, the party’s Karachi amir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, said the PPP is working against the welfare of Karachi. “It [PPP] doesn’t give any jobs nor are institutions in the city working properly.”

He said the government has understated the population of the city in the census to keep residents from getting their rights.

To register their protest against the injustice, the JI will be protesting in Karachi throughout January, he added.

On Friday, the protesters will come out on Sharae Faisal. The party has issued a schedule for the protests.