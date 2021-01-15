Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Jamaat-e-Islami announces protests across Karachi

Protests to continue throughout the month

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Jamaat-e-Islami announces protests across Karachi

Photo: JI/Twitter

Listen
Jamaa-e-Islami has announced protests across Karachi from Friday. In a press conference, the party's Karachi amir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, said the PPP is working against the welfare of Karachi. "It [PPP] doesn't give any jobs nor are institutions in the city working properly." He said the government has understated the population of the city in the census to keep residents from getting their rights. To register their protest against the injustice, the JI will be protesting in Karachi throughout January, he added. On Friday, the protesters will come out on Sharae Faisal. The party has issued a schedule for the protests. January 16 - protests from Five Star Chowrangi to Hyderi Market January 17- protest at Aladin ParkJanuary 23- protest in Karimabad January 28 - protests at 50 locations across Karachi
FaceBook WhatsApp
jamaat-e-islami karachi protest

Jamaa-e-Islami has announced protests across Karachi from Friday.

In a press conference, the party’s Karachi amir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, said the PPP is working against the welfare of Karachi. “It [PPP] doesn’t give any jobs nor are institutions in the city working properly.”

He said the government has understated the population of the city in the census to keep residents from getting their rights.

To register their protest against the injustice, the JI will be protesting in Karachi throughout January, he added.

On Friday, the protesters will come out on Sharae Faisal. The party has issued a schedule for the protests.

  • January 16 – protests from Five Star Chowrangi to Hyderi Market
  • January 17- protest at Aladin Park
  • January 23- protest in Karimabad
  • January 28 – protests at 50 locations across Karachi

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
jamaat e islami protest, JI karachi protests, protests in karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.