ISPR announces successful launch of multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1

It has a range of 140km

The ISPR chief tweeted that Pakistan conducted a successful test flight of the locally developed guided multi-launch rocket system.

It is capable of delivering a conventional warhead in a 140km range.

“The weapon system will give the Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” read a tweet by the ISPR director-general.

“The president, prime minister of Pakistan, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and COAS have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test,” it read.