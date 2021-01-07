Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
ISPR announces successful launch of multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1

It has a range of 140km

Posted: Jan 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The Pakistan Army announced on Thursday the successful launch of multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1.

The ISPR chief tweeted that Pakistan conducted a successful test flight of the locally developed guided multi-launch rocket system.

It is capable of delivering a conventional warhead in a 140km range.

“The weapon system will give the Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” read a tweet by the ISPR director-general.

“The president, prime minister of Pakistan, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and COAS have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test,” it read.

 
