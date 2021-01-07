ISPR announces successful launch of multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1

The Pakistan Army announced on Thursday the successful launch of multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1. The ISPR chief tweeted that Pakistan conducted a successful test flight of the locally developed guided multi-launch rocket system. It is capable of delivering a conventional warhead in a 140km range. “The weapon system will give the Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” read a tweet by the ISPR director-general. “The president, prime minister of Pakistan, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and COAS have also congratulated the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test,” it read.