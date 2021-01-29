Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Islamabad’s NUML to hold online exams following student protests

Exams of MS, MPhil programmes to be taken on campus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Islamabad’s NUML to hold online exams following student protests

Photo: Online

Listen
The National University of Modern Languages has decided to give in to the demand of its protesting students and agreed to hold online examinations for the Fall semester. According to a notification issued by NUML's management, exams of the MS and MPhil programmes will be taken on campus while the rest of them will be conducted online. Students who have their exams from February 1 and are facing connectivity issues at home will be allowed to sit for them on the campus and will be provided internet, it read. Related: Resume on-campus classes then take physical exams, NUML students demand The decision was taken after students of the varsity took to the streets protesting against in-person exams. They said if classes were taken online, so their exams should be online too. After discussing the matter with students, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the education ministry, NUML made the decision in favor of students. Student protests in Pakistan Students across Pakistan have taken to the streets in protest of the universities’ decision of holding physical exams for Fall semester 2020-2021. They have demanded that their exams should be held online since their classes were online the entire semester. “The learning management system was not working most of the time and the quality of our classes was very bad,” one of the protesters complained. The students have demanded that the exams should either be taken online or universities should postpone the finals. “Give us classes on campus for two months and then take the exams,” they said, adding that otherwise, they will continue their protests. Following this, #StudentsWantOnlineExams started trending on Twitter. Protests sprung up in other parts of the country such as Bahawalpur, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan as well. Following this, a number of varsities such as the University of Management and Technology and the University of Peshawar reverted their decision and postponed the exams. The management of the universities had earlier said that as the government was reopening universities from February 1, they might as well take exams on campus. Earlier this week, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said the Higher Education Commission will consult varsities on the matter but the final decision rests in the managements’ hands. The HEC does not have any authority over the academic decisions made by the varsities, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir told SAMAA TV. “The HEC only advises them when they consult the body.” He condemned the action taken by the students. “This way anyone will come onto the streets and blackmail the authorities to make decisions in their favour.” Yasir added that the varsities should talk to students and reach a decision that is acceptable for both the students and the management.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad numl online exams

The National University of Modern Languages has decided to give in to the demand of its protesting students and agreed to hold online examinations for the Fall semester.

According to a notification issued by NUML’s management, exams of the MS and MPhil programmes will be taken on campus while the rest of them will be conducted online.

Students who have their exams from February 1 and are facing connectivity issues at home will be allowed to sit for them on the campus and will be provided internet, it read.

Related: Resume on-campus classes then take physical exams, NUML students demand

The decision was taken after students of the varsity took to the streets protesting against in-person exams. They said if classes were taken online, so their exams should be online too.

After discussing the matter with students, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the education ministry, NUML made the decision in favor of students.

Student protests in Pakistan

Students across Pakistan have taken to the streets in protest of the universities’ decision of holding physical exams for Fall semester 2020-2021.

They have demanded that their exams should be held online since their classes were online the entire semester. “The learning management system was not working most of the time and the quality of our classes was very bad,” one of the protesters complained.

The students have demanded that the exams should either be taken online or universities should postpone the finals.

“Give us classes on campus for two months and then take the exams,” they said, adding that otherwise, they will continue their protests. Following this, #StudentsWantOnlineExams started trending on Twitter.

Protests sprung up in other parts of the country such as Bahawalpur, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan as well. Following this, a number of varsities such as the University of Management and Technology and the University of Peshawar reverted their decision and postponed the exams.

The management of the universities had earlier said that as the government was reopening universities from February 1, they might as well take exams on campus.

Earlier this week, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said the Higher Education Commission will consult varsities on the matter but the final decision rests in the managements’ hands.

The HEC does not have any authority over the academic decisions made by the varsities, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir told SAMAA TV. “The HEC only advises them when they consult the body.”

He condemned the action taken by the students. “This way anyone will come onto the streets and blackmail the authorities to make decisions in their favour.”

Yasir added that the varsities should talk to students and reach a decision that is acceptable for both the students and the management.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
students protests, students protest, islamabad protest, islamabad students, HEC, federal education minister shafqat mahmood, education ministry
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.