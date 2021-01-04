Islamabad man run over by metro bus while crossing track

A man was run over by a Metro bus while crossing the road near the stock exchange in Islamabad.

According to the police, the bus was traveling from the Pak Secretariat to its station near the Defence Export Promotion Organisation. The bus driver has been detained.

The man died on the spot. “The body has been moved to the mortuary at the Islamabad Polyclinic Hospital,” a police officer said, adding that the identification of the victim is under way.

The accident is still being investigated and the police are questioning the driver.

According to the most recent data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, there were 11,121 road traffic accidents between 2017 and 2018 and 5,948 deaths.

At a conference earlier this year, trauma surgeon and AKU medical college dean Dr Adil Haider said every five minutes we have a fatality due to a road traffic accident.