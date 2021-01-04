Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad man run over by metro bus while crossing track

Bus driver detained, police questioning him

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Islamabad man run over by metro bus while crossing track

Photo: Samaa Digital

Listen
A man was run over by a Metro bus while crossing the road near the stock exchange in Islamabad. According to the police, the bus was traveling from the Pak Secretariat to its station near the Defence Export Promotion Organisation. The bus driver has been detained. The man died on the spot. "The body has been moved to the mortuary at the Islamabad Polyclinic Hospital," a police officer said, adding that the identification of the victim is under way. The accident is still being investigated and the police are questioning the driver. According to the most recent data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, there were 11,121 road traffic accidents between 2017 and 2018 and 5,948 deaths. At a conference earlier this year, trauma surgeon and AKU medical college dean Dr Adil Haider said every five minutes we have a fatality due to a road traffic accident.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad road accident

A man was run over by a Metro bus while crossing the road near the stock exchange in Islamabad.

According to the police, the bus was traveling from the Pak Secretariat to its station near the Defence Export Promotion Organisation. The bus driver has been detained.

The man died on the spot. “The body has been moved to the mortuary at the Islamabad Polyclinic Hospital,” a police officer said, adding that the identification of the victim is under way.

The accident is still being investigated and the police are questioning the driver.

According to the most recent data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, there were 11,121 road traffic accidents between 2017 and 2018 and 5,948 deaths.

At a conference earlier this year, trauma surgeon and AKU medical college dean Dr Adil Haider said every five minutes we have a fatality due to a road traffic accident.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
islamabad road accident, islamabad man run over by metro bus, islamabad man killed while crossing road, metro bus islamabad, polyclinic hospital islamabad,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Iqra University inaugurates campus in Karachi’s Bahria Town
Iqra University inaugurates campus in Karachi’s Bahria Town
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.