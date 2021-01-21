Islamabad: Fake FIA officer arrested for promising jobs for money

A man has been arrested in Islamabad for impersonating an FIA officer and taking money from people with the promise of getting them jobs.

The suspect has been identified as Afaq Ahmed, a resident of Nowshera. He was pretending to be employed as an assistant director at the FIA.

A complaint was registered against him on January 13. He was accused of taking Rs1.5 million from a person and promising to get him a job at the Intelligence Bureau. The suspect even gave a fake appointment letter to the complainant.

He has been charged under sections 109 (punishment of abetment), 170 (impersonating a public servant), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 472 (making or possessing counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery punishable) and 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

People convicted of impersonating public officers can be sent to jail for a maximum of seven years.

The FIA said Ahmed was working “in connivance of his father Iftikhar Ahmed [and] extorted Rs1,500,000 from the complainant.” They even provided “fake/bogus letters purportedly issued from Ministry of Interior, GHQ Rawalpindi, FIA Counter Terrorism Wing, Intelligence Bureau etc.”

The police seized fake appointment letters, money and a laptop. The suspect has been remanded into the anti-corruption’s wing custody for four days.