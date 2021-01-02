Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad court forms commission to investigate bonded labour cases

Shut businesses if you must, says chief justice

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Islamabad court forms commission to investigate bonded labour cases

Photo: Online

Listen
The Islamabad High Court has formed a commission to investigate cases of bonded labour in Pakistan. The commission, headed by the Islamabad deputy commissioner, has been given a month to review the rights of labourers. "We want you to tell us after a month that there is not a single case of forced labour in the country," remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing the case on Saturday. "Close as many businesses as you want but forced labour won't be tolerated anymore," he said. Seven children and two adults were recovered from a brick kiln in Islamabad on the court's orders. The chief justice inquired about them. They were presented in court at 11am. "The State should ensure the education of the children and their overall welfare," Justice Minallah added. "There is no bigger injustice than forcing children into bonded labour." The court ordered authorities to conduct audits of all brick kilns in Pakistan. Brick kiln owner arrested The owner of the brick kiln was arrested on December 31 after the high court was informed that children working as labourers at his kiln have gone missing. He was accused of holding them hostage and was forcing them to work for him, a police official said. No one was allowed to leave the kiln. The deputy commissioner said the owner will not be released till the children are safely rescued.
FaceBook WhatsApp
bonded labour islamabad high court

The Islamabad High Court has formed a commission to investigate cases of bonded labour in Pakistan.

The commission, headed by the Islamabad deputy commissioner, has been given a month to review the rights of labourers.

“We want you to tell us after a month that there is not a single case of forced labour in the country,” remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing the case on Saturday.

“Close as many businesses as you want but forced labour won’t be tolerated anymore,” he said.

Seven children and two adults were recovered from a brick kiln in Islamabad on the court’s orders. The chief justice inquired about them. They were presented in court at 11am.

“The State should ensure the education of the children and their overall welfare,” Justice Minallah added. “There is no bigger injustice than forcing children into bonded labour.”

The court ordered authorities to conduct audits of all brick kilns in Pakistan.

Brick kiln owner arrested

The owner of the brick kiln was arrested on December 31 after the high court was informed that children working as labourers at his kiln have gone missing.

He was accused of holding them hostage and was forcing them to work for him, a police official said. No one was allowed to leave the kiln.

The deputy commissioner said the owner will not be released till the children are safely rescued.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan bonded labour, bonded labour in pakistan, pakistan child labour, pakistan labour rights, labour rights in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.