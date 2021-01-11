Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad court asks about steps taken for Dr Aafia’s return

Foreign ministry's joint secretary summoned at the next hearing

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Islamabad court asks about steps taken for Dr Aafia’s return

Photo: File

Listen
The Islamabad High Court asked the government on Monday what steps it had taken so far to facilitate the return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was sentenced to 86 years in prison by a New York court in 2010. The joint secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been summoned at the next hearing on February 10. Justice Aamer Farooq said the State cannot be absolved of its responsibility. "The case will not be disposed of on just mere statements." Read more: ‘Shakil Afridi can be released in exchange for Aafia Siddiqui’ The deputy attorney general submitted the foreign ministry's report to the court. The report said Dr Siddiqui refused on December 15 to meet the Pakistani consul general, adding that they are in contact with the US jail authorities and keep asking about her health. Justice Farooq declared the government report unsatisfactory. He said no documents were attached with it and any report without documents does not hold importance. "Even after four years, no documents have been submitted. How can the foreign office be so careless?" Fauzia Siddiqui said she wants to know if her sister is alive. While speaking to the media outside the court, she said the foreign office does not care about ordinary citizens. The government lawyers say that Dr Aafia is in Washington DC, she said. They don't even know she has been imprisoned in Texas, she added. On September 23, 2010, a New York court sentenced Dr Siddiqui to 86 years in prison. Related: Aafia Siddiqui asks her ‘hero’ Imran Khan to help her get out of prison Dr Siddiqui’s supporters claimed she was arrested in Pakistan and transferred to US custody. Both US and Pakistani officials, however, said she was arrested in Afghanistan. Dr Siddiqui, an MIT graduate, allegedly went missing for five years before she was discovered in Afghanistan. It is believed that she snatched a gun during an interrogation in Afghanistan and tried to shoot a US soldier. She was also accused of working for Al Qaeda.
FaceBook WhatsApp
dr aafia siddiqui case islamabad high court

The Islamabad High Court asked the government on Monday what steps it had taken so far to facilitate the return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was sentenced to 86 years in prison by a New York court in 2010.

The joint secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been summoned at the next hearing on February 10.

Justice Aamer Farooq said the State cannot be absolved of its responsibility. “The case will not be disposed of on just mere statements.”

Read more: ‘Shakil Afridi can be released in exchange for Aafia Siddiqui’

The deputy attorney general submitted the foreign ministry’s report to the court. The report said Dr Siddiqui refused on December 15 to meet the Pakistani consul general, adding that they are in contact with the US jail authorities and keep asking about her health.

Justice Farooq declared the government report unsatisfactory. He said no documents were attached with it and any report without documents does not hold importance. “Even after four years, no documents have been submitted. How can the foreign office be so careless?”

Fauzia Siddiqui said she wants to know if her sister is alive. While speaking to the media outside the court, she said the foreign office does not care about ordinary citizens. The government lawyers say that Dr Aafia is in Washington DC, she said. They don’t even know she has been imprisoned in Texas, she added.

On September 23, 2010, a New York court sentenced Dr Siddiqui to 86 years in prison.

Related: Aafia Siddiqui asks her ‘hero’ Imran Khan to help her get out of prison

Dr Siddiqui’s supporters claimed she was arrested in Pakistan and transferred to US custody. Both US and Pakistani officials, however, said she was arrested in Afghanistan.

Dr Siddiqui, an MIT graduate, allegedly went missing for five years before she was discovered in Afghanistan. It is believed that she snatched a gun during an interrogation in Afghanistan and tried to shoot a US soldier.

She was also accused of working for Al Qaeda.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
dr aafia siddiqui, dr aafia siddiqui release, islamabad high court hears dr aafia case
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.