Is IKEA coming to Pakistan?

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal Khan tweeted that multinational furniture retail company IKEA is starting operations in Pakistan.

“Met Dieter Mettke [IKEA’s general manager]. He is going to Pakistan to be the in-charge of IKEA operations,” he had said. “We look forward to IKEA opening up stores in major cities of Pakistan.”

The news got everyone excited but just minutes after the announcement, the tweet was deleted. Not just that, the ambassador refused to answer any questions about the development.

When SAMAA Digital contacted the Board of Investment, their officials said they were unaware of any investment by IKEA.

The BOI is Pakistan’s investment promotion agency working under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office.

Nothing regarding the news was posted on IKEA’s official social media platforms either.

IKEA has been the world’s largest furniture retailer since 2008 and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories.

The company has been trying to enter the South Asian market attempting to target middle-class groups. In 2018, IKEA opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad.