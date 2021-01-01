Iran hands over 61 illegal immigrants to Pakistan

Iranian security forces have handed over 61 Pakistanis who were residing in the country illegally, to Pakistan authorities.

Iranian authorities said Friday that the people intended to travel to Europe. They were living in different parts of Iran and did not have valid travel documents.

Twenty-two of them are from Punjab, 33 from Sindh, three from KP and two each from Balochistan and Azad Kashmir.

The people were handed over to Pakistan authorities at the Taftan border. They went through medical screening.

Levies sources said that they wanted to travel to Europe for better employment opportunities. They will be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency after initial investigation.

Hundreds of Pakistani men leave their homes for Europe every year seeking a better lifestyle and money, but the way they often choose is illegal. In 2019, the FIA registered over 4,500 cases of human trafficking and apprehended at least 1,600 human traffickers from across the country, it said in January last year.

Illegal immigration is punishable by at least five years under Pakistan law.