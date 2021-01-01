Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Interior, defence secretaries and policemen fined in missing person case

Ghulam Qadir went missing in 2014

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Interior, defence secretaries and policemen fined in missing person case

Photo: File

Listen
The Islamabad High Court has imposed a Rs10 million fine on the interior secretary, defence secretary, SP (investigation), JIT in-charge, and Golra SHO over their failure to investigate a missing person case. Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said in the verdict that they have "jointly been held responsible for their failure to provide due protection to Ghulam Qadir." The court said the state machinery is responsible in this case and by fixing the responsibility upon the aforesaid officials the authorities have been given 30 days to recover Qadir. The court announced on Friday its verdict on the writ petition filed by Qadir's brother for his recovery. The petitioner said 40-year-old Qadir was detained while was travelling to his house near Orakzai Market with his 13-year-old son on August 28, 2014. He reached near an underpass when five to six men in a white car detained him. His lawyer argued that Qadir was kidnapped by law enforcement agencies ISI, MI and CTD and has been missing since 2014. Qadir's brother filed an FIR at the Golra Sharif police station and even filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances. "The matter was not investigated by the police authorities despite the best efforts of the petitioner," the court said in its order. The investigation officer of the case and the SP were unable to justify any of their action on the basis of the investigation referred in the police diaries, the court said. "The case diaries reveal that they have not carried out the investigation in a proper manner, rather they are willfully avoiding the investigation for the reasons best known to them." The commission declared the status of Qadir an enforced disappearance and directed officials of the interior ministry to produce him in front of the commission, the court said, adding that no action was taken even then. "The court is not satisfied with the working of the police department as well as the conduct of the interior and defence secretaries," the verdict said. "The entire background alone reflects that the police department is not capable of investigating crimes of other law enforcement agencies. Rather, they are hand in glove with each other."
FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court missing persons

The Islamabad High Court has imposed a Rs10 million fine on the interior secretary, defence secretary, SP (investigation), JIT in-charge, and Golra SHO over their failure to investigate a missing person case.

Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said in the verdict that they have “jointly been held responsible for their failure to provide due protection to Ghulam Qadir.”

The court said the state machinery is responsible in this case and by fixing the responsibility upon the aforesaid officials the authorities have been given 30 days to recover Qadir.

The court announced on Friday its verdict on the writ petition filed by Qadir’s brother for his recovery.

The petitioner said 40-year-old Qadir was detained while was travelling to his house near Orakzai Market with his 13-year-old son on August 28, 2014. He reached near an underpass when five to six men in a white car detained him.

His lawyer argued that Qadir was kidnapped by law enforcement agencies ISI, MI and CTD and has been missing since 2014.

Qadir’s brother filed an FIR at the Golra Sharif police station and even filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

“The matter was not investigated by the police authorities despite the best efforts of the petitioner,” the court said in its order. The investigation officer of the case and the SP were unable to justify any of their action on the basis of the investigation referred in the police diaries, the court said. “The case diaries reveal that they have not carried out the investigation in a proper manner, rather they are willfully avoiding the investigation for the reasons best known to them.”

The commission declared the status of Qadir an enforced disappearance and directed officials of the interior ministry to produce him in front of the commission, the court said, adding that no action was taken even then.

“The court is not satisfied with the working of the police department as well as the conduct of the interior and defence secretaries,” the verdict said. “The entire background alone reflects that the police department is not capable of investigating crimes of other law enforcement agencies. Rather, they are hand in glove with each other.”

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
islamabad high court, islamabad missing persons case, missing persons case, ghulam qadir missing
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.