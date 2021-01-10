Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
Indonesian consul-general in Karachi passes away

Totok Prianamto suffered a heart-related illness

Posted: Jan 10, 2021
Photo: Courtesy The Azb

The Indonesian consul general in Karachi, Totok Prianamto, passed away in the city on January 9. The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi released a statement on Sunday morning confirming his death. Prianamto passed away due to a heart-related illness. The statement paid tribute to the late consul general for supporting and enhancing Indonesia-Pakistan relations. “We honor his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and our friends, the people of Indonesia.”
indonesia

