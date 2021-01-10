Indonesian consul-general in Karachi passes away

The Indonesian consul general in Karachi, Totok Prianamto, passed away in the city on January 9.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi released a statement on Sunday morning confirming his death.

Prianamto passed away due to a heart-related illness.

The statement paid tribute to the late consul general for supporting and enhancing Indonesia-Pakistan relations.

“We honor his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and our friends, the people of Indonesia.”