Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Indian firing injures two people in Kashmir: Pakistan Army

Indian troops committed 38 ceasefire violations in 10 days of 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Pakistani troops patrol near the Line of Control in Chakothi sector in AJK. (File photo: AFP)

At least two people were injured after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir’s Barwa and Khanjar sectors on Sunday, said the ISPR. In a statement, Pakistan army’s media-wing said the India troops used automatic weapons to target civilian populate in Azad Kashmir. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. According to the ISPR, the Indian forces have so far committed 38 ceasefire violations in the first 10 days of 2021. On December 30, a Pakistani soldier was martyred after Indian forces opened fire along the LoC in Khuiratta sector. An India quadcopter was also shot down by Pakistani troops in Hotspring sector. In 2020, at least 16 Indian spy drones were shot down by the Pakistan army.
Pakistan

At least two people were injured after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir’s Barwa and Khanjar sectors on Sunday, said the ISPR.

In a statement, Pakistan army’s media-wing said the India troops used automatic weapons to target civilian populate in Azad Kashmir. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to the ISPR, the Indian forces have so far committed 38 ceasefire violations in the first 10 days of 2021.

On December 30, a Pakistani soldier was martyred after Indian forces opened fire along the LoC in Khuiratta sector. An India quadcopter was also shot down by Pakistani troops in Hotspring sector.

In 2020, at least 16 Indian spy drones were shot down by the Pakistan army.

 
