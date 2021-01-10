India wants to damage Pakistan from inside: interior minister

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“India wants to damage Pakistan from inside,” said Rasheed while addressing an event in Fateh Jang. He added that the neighbouring country was funding militant groups in the country.

The minister thanked the Hazaras for ending the sit-in in Quetta and said the community helped the country come out of an emergency situation. He added that Pakistan army will protect the nation from such attacks.

The remarks from the interior minister came a day after Quetta’s Hazara community buried their 10 coal miners who were murdered in Balochistan’s Machh area.

The 10 coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area on January 3. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners.

The community staged a sit-in on Quetta highway for six days, demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the families of the dead. PM Khan, however, visited Quetta after the burial of coalminers.

During his visit to Quetta, the premier said that sectarian terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Jhangvi has merged with the ISIS in Pakistan and it was carrying attacks on Hazara community.

He also said that India was trying to incite sectarian violence in the country by plotting assassinations of religious clerics. He added the intelligence agencies thwarted four such plots in the recent days.