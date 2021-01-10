Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

India wants to damage Pakistan from inside: interior minister

Says neighbouring country is funding terror outfits in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Sunday that India is trying to damage Pakistan through its agents and funding.

“India wants to damage Pakistan from inside,” said Rasheed while addressing an event in Fateh Jang. He added that the neighbouring country was funding militant groups in the country.

The minister thanked the Hazaras for ending the sit-in in Quetta and said the community helped the country come out of an emergency situation. He added that Pakistan army will protect the nation from such attacks.

The remarks from the interior minister came a day after Quetta’s Hazara community buried their 10 coal miners who were murdered in Balochistan’s Machh area.

The 10 coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area on January 3. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners.

The community staged a sit-in on Quetta highway for six days, demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the families of the dead. PM Khan, however, visited Quetta after the burial of coalminers.

During his visit to Quetta, the premier said that sectarian terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Jhangvi has merged with the ISIS in Pakistan and it was carrying attacks on Hazara community.

He also said that India was trying to incite sectarian violence in the country by plotting assassinations of religious clerics. He added the intelligence agencies thwarted four such plots in the recent days.
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Hazara genocide, Hazara killing, Hazara in Quetta, India, Imran Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.