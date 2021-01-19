Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
‘Illegally constructed’ wedding hall demolished in Karachi’s Korangi

45 other wedding halls to be demolished

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A wedding hall, Ghulab Gee, illegally constructed in Karachi's Korangi was demolished Tuesday afternoon.

The anti-encroachment cell of the Karachi Development Authority has commenced an operation against illegally constructed wedding halls in the city.

The hall was located in the E-50 sector of the neighbourhood.

According to a KDA spokesperson, 45 other wedding halls in the area have been built against the law and will soon be demolished.

"The halls have been built on land allotted for houses and apartments, he added.

 
