Illegal appointment case: Sharjeel Memon’s bail extended till Feb 23

NAB instructed to complete inquiry, submit report

The Sindh High Court has extended the bail of PPP's Sharjeel Inam Memon till February 23. The court resumed hearing the case against him for hiring people illegally while serving as the Sindh information minister. NAB has been instructed to complete its investigation and submit a progress report at the next hearing too. Corruption cases Memon has been accused of owning more assets than his sources of income. NAB has filed a Rs2.2 billion corruption reference against him. His wife and mother have been named in the case too. NAB has also accused him of embezzling the Rs5.7 billion the information ministry paid to advertising agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015. He was serving as Sindh’s information minister at the time. Memon is also named in the Roshan Sindh programme case related to the installation of solar streetlights in different districts of the province. It is one of the 28 cases that fall under the fake accounts case. Liquor bottles at hospital case Three bottles of liquor were found in former Sindh information minister Memon’s hospital room, according to former chief justice Saqib Nisar. He was visiting Karachi on September 1, 2018 to hear cases at the Supreme Court registry and his first stop was at Ziauddin Hospital where Memon was admitted. Soon after his visit, Memon was shifted back to Central Jail, Karachi.  The chemical examiner of the Sindh government claimed that the bottles contained “honey and olive oil”. The police cast doubt over the findings and filed a charge sheet against Memon, and two prison officials for destroying evidence. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
