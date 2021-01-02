Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

IHC imposes Rs0.5m fine on NADRA for blocking woman’s CNIC

Says authority cannot interfere in contested family matters

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
IHC imposes Rs0.5m fine on NADRA for blocking woman’s CNIC
Listen
The Islamabad High Court has imposed a Rs0.5 million fine on the National Database and Registration Authority for blocking the CNIC of a woman over a paternity dispute. "The authority is not vested with the power and jurisdiction to, directly or indirectly, adjudicate upon or interfere with intricate contested family disputes, including paternity," the court said. NADRA's proceedings have been declared "illegal, void, without lawful authority and jurisdiction." Urooj Tabani had approached the court and said that her father, Muhammad Yaqoob Tabani, has refused to acknowledge her as his daughter and got her CNIC blocked. Her name was also removed from his family tree. The court imposed a Rs0.5 million fine on Muhammad Yaqoob too. "The CNIC of the petitioner shall be restored and the change of paternity shall be subject to a declaration by a competent civil court. By disputing the paternity of the petitioner, the latter must have been exposed to unimaginable pain, agony, and emotional distress as well as psychological trauma," the court said in its judgment. NADRA and Muhammad Yaqoob have been directed to deposit the imposed costs with the deputy registrar (judicial) of this court within 30 days. The amount will then be paid to the petitioner, according to the order. Tabani's mother, Firdous Fatima, had filed a petition in a Karachi family court and claimed that she married Muhammad Yaqoob in 1989 and her daughter was "born out of wedlock". She asked for a "decree for maintenance, delivery expenses, and dower amounting to Rs500,000." Muhammad Yaqoob denied the charges and filed a case jactitation of marriage (false and actionable boasting or claiming that one is married to another).
islamabad high court

The Islamabad High Court has imposed a Rs0.5 million fine on the National Database and Registration Authority for blocking the CNIC of a woman over a paternity dispute.

“The authority is not vested with the power and jurisdiction to, directly or indirectly, adjudicate upon or interfere with intricate contested family disputes, including paternity,” the court said. NADRA’s proceedings have been declared “illegal, void, without lawful authority and jurisdiction.”

Urooj Tabani had approached the court and said that her father, Muhammad Yaqoob Tabani, has refused to acknowledge her as his daughter and got her CNIC blocked. Her name was also removed from his family tree.

The court imposed a Rs0.5 million fine on Muhammad Yaqoob too.

“The CNIC of the petitioner shall be restored and the change of paternity shall be subject to a declaration by a competent civil court. By disputing the paternity of the petitioner, the latter must have been exposed to unimaginable pain, agony, and emotional distress as well as psychological trauma,” the court said in its judgment.

NADRA and Muhammad Yaqoob have been directed to deposit the imposed costs with the deputy registrar (judicial) of this court within 30 days. The amount will then be paid to the petitioner, according to the order.

Tabani’s mother, Firdous Fatima, had filed a petition in a Karachi family court and claimed that she married Muhammad Yaqoob in 1989 and her daughter was “born out of wedlock”. She asked for a “decree for maintenance, delivery expenses, and dower amounting to Rs500,000.”

Muhammad Yaqoob denied the charges and filed a case jactitation of marriage (false and actionable boasting or claiming that one is married to another).

 
