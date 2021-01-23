Hurricane forecast for coastal areas of Balochistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a hurricane in the coastal areas of Balochistan.

According to a spokesperson of the department, a hurricane is expected on from Saturday to Monday (January 23 to January 25).

Following the alert, the region’s fisheries department has warned fishermen of Gwadar and Pasni against going into the deep sea during these days.

“Fishermen should take all precautionary measures before going into the sea,” a notification by the assistant director of the department said.