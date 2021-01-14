Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
How Lahore is turning into the city of garbage

The city is nearly 3,000 years old

Posted: Jan 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Lahore was recently featured in the list of '52 Places to Love in 2021' for tourists to visit by the New York Times.

“Especially in winter, this city nourishes you. It opens its arms to you, then feeds you and wraps you in a hug," Haneen Iqbal, a freelance writer in Toronto, told the publication.

Many people refer to it as the 'City of Gardens'. The city, which is estimated to be 3,000 years old, has many historical and heritage sites: Badshahi Mosque, Minar-e-Pakistan, and the Lahore Fort.

The government has, however, turned a blind eye towards the burgeoning population in the city. Piles of trash can be seen on streets and roads.

"We don't even feel like walking now because of the stench of trash," a resident said.

"The government needs to do something has the City of Gardens has turned into the city of trash," another resident added.

 
