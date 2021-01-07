Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’

A Swat hotel owner and manager were arrested after a video showing tourists dancing at their hotel went viral on social media.

The police said the video promoted “vulgarity” and “obscenity”. A case was registered on January 6.

Fazal Khan, the owner of ski resort and hotel Frontier Tower in Malam Jabba, and manager Hasnain Ahsan were presented before a divisional magistrate on Thursday. They were released after they paid a Rs40,000 fine.

The hotel hosted an event called Harvest Festival Pakistan from December 3 to December 6. The police launched an inquiry after a video of young men and women dancing at the hotel went viral recently.

According to the FIR, 30 to 40 unidentified people are missing in the case. The hotel owner was accused of violating coronavirus SOPs and providing the tourists with loudspeakers.

They have been booked under Section 294 (annoying others by singing, dancing, or uttering obscene songs, ballads or words in a public place) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 33 (punishment for failing to comply with federal or provincial government’s orders) of the National Disaster Management Act, 2010. They were also charged with sections three and four of the West Pakistan Regulation and Control of Loud Speakers and Sound Amplifiers Ordinance, 1965.

People convicted under Section 33 can be imprisoned for two years.