Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’

Police say video was 'vulgar' and 'obscene'

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’

Photo: Harvest Festival Pakistan/Facebook

Listen
A Swat hotel owner and manager were arrested after a video showing tourists dancing at their hotel went viral on social media. The police said the video promoted "vulgarity" and "obscenity". A case was registered on January 6. Fazal Khan, the owner of ski resort and hotel Frontier Tower in Malam Jabba, and manager Hasnain Ahsan were presented before a divisional magistrate on Thursday. They were released after they paid a Rs40,000 fine. The hotel hosted an event called Harvest Festival Pakistan from December 3 to December 6. The police launched an inquiry after a video of young men and women dancing at the hotel went viral recently. According to the FIR, 30 to 40 unidentified people are missing in the case. The hotel owner was accused of violating coronavirus SOPs and providing the tourists with loudspeakers. They have been booked under Section 294 (annoying others by singing, dancing, or uttering obscene songs, ballads or words in a public place) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 33 (punishment for failing to comply with federal or provincial government's orders) of the National Disaster Management Act, 2010. They were also charged with sections three and four of the West Pakistan Regulation and Control of Loud Speakers and Sound Amplifiers Ordinance, 1965. People convicted under Section 33 can be imprisoned for two years.
FaceBook WhatsApp
malam jabba dance Swat

A Swat hotel owner and manager were arrested after a video showing tourists dancing at their hotel went viral on social media.

The police said the video promoted “vulgarity” and “obscenity”. A case was registered on January 6.

Fazal Khan, the owner of ski resort and hotel Frontier Tower in Malam Jabba, and manager Hasnain Ahsan were presented before a divisional magistrate on Thursday. They were released after they paid a Rs40,000 fine.

The hotel hosted an event called Harvest Festival Pakistan from December 3 to December 6. The police launched an inquiry after a video of young men and women dancing at the hotel went viral recently.

According to the FIR, 30 to 40 unidentified people are missing in the case. The hotel owner was accused of violating coronavirus SOPs and providing the tourists with loudspeakers.

They have been booked under Section 294 (annoying others by singing, dancing, or uttering obscene songs, ballads or words in a public place) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 33 (punishment for failing to comply with federal or provincial government’s orders) of the National Disaster Management Act, 2010. They were also charged with sections three and four of the West Pakistan Regulation and Control of Loud Speakers and Sound Amplifiers Ordinance, 1965.

People convicted under Section 33 can be imprisoned for two years.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
malam jabba dance video, malam jabba dance, malam jabba dance party
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.