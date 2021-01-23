Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Hamza Shahbaz withdraws bail application in Supreme Court

He will raise issue of prolonged detention in high court

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Hamza Shahbaz, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has withdrawn his bail application in the Supreme Court. He had filed an application in the money laundering case against him. Hamza has been in jail since June 2019. The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition now that he has withdrawn the request. His lawyer, Azam Nazir Tarar, said during Friday’s hearing that no one can be kept in custody for an indefinite period. According to a report by the Lahore accountability court, there are 10 to 12 months left before Hamza’s trial concludes. Justice Sardar Tariq remarked that the issue of Hamza’s prolonged detention on the basis of hardship was not brought before the Lahore High Court. The matter of the delay in the trial was brought before the high court, so the Supreme Court cannot take notice of it, he said. Justice Yahya Afridi said it would be better if these points were brought before the high court after the reference is filed. The PML-N leader then withdrew his bail application. Hamza is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, and assets beyond known means of income cases.  He was arrested by NAB on June 11, 2019. The Supreme Court had earlier asked how long his trial would take to conclude.
