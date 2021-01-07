Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Hamza Shahbaz too ill to appear in court: doctors

He can't walk due to extreme pain, say jail officials

Posted: Jan 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Hamza Shahbaz too ill to appear in court: doctors

Photo: Online

Listen
PML-N leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has fallen ill in jail and been advised by doctors to rest. Hamza, the son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, is being held at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. He was not presented before the court on Thursday because of his illness. Instead, he submitted a request to be exempted from appearance. A report prepared by the jail doctors was also submitted to the court. Judge Amjad Nazir said doctors are saying he needs rest but nowhere in the report does it say he can’t walk. The doctor present in court said Hamza had been advised to rest for three days. Jail officers told the court that Hamza is in extreme pain and cannot walk. The court also granted Shahbaz Sharif an exemption from appearance and adjourned the hearing till January 16.
hamza shahbaz

PML-N leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has fallen ill in jail and been advised by doctors to rest.

Hamza, the son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, is being held at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

He was not presented before the court on Thursday because of his illness. Instead, he submitted a request to be exempted from appearance. A report prepared by the jail doctors was also submitted to the court.

Judge Amjad Nazir said doctors are saying he needs rest but nowhere in the report does it say he can't walk. The doctor present in court said Hamza had been advised to rest for three days.

Jail officers told the court that Hamza is in extreme pain and cannot walk.

The court also granted Shahbaz Sharif an exemption from appearance and adjourned the hearing till January 16.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

