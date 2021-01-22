Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Gujranwala man arrested for murdering children, wife

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A woman, her son and three daughters were found dead on Thursday morning at their house in Gujranwala's Dongranwala. After completing the investigation on Friday, the police said the woman's husband killed them. "He confessed to the crime during questioning," a police officer said. The police had detained Imran previously over suspicion. "He said that he committed the crime because he thought his wife was cheating on him," the officer revealed, adding that he beat the victims with a rod and then shot all of them. The suspect had married the woman 15 years earlier. The police had found all the bodies from a room. The neighbours opened the door of the house after they saw blood seeping out from beneath the door and informed the police. The bodies were immediately moved to the Civil Hospital. They will be sent back home on Friday for burial.
