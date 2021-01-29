Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Govt introducing tracking system for cigarettes, cement, sugar, fertilizer

FBR to seize packets and sacks without tax stamps

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2021
Govt introducing tracking system for cigarettes, cement, sugar, fertilizer

The Federal Board of Revenue has decided to introduce a track and trace system for packets and sacks to stop the illegal sale of cigarettes, cement, sugar and fertilizers.

The FBR can take action against anyone selling sacks or packets that do not have track and trace details, which will be in the form of a verifiable tax stamp.

The sale of cigarettes, sugar, cement and fertilizer without a tax stamp would be illegal and all such products would be confiscated.

Related: Pakistan regulator finds ‘hardcore’ evidence of cartelisation by cement manufacturers

The FBR added that manufacturers would not be able to even sell such products. The government hopes this will help prevent tax evasion and under-reporting of cigarettes.

Under the new system, the payment of duties and taxes will be ensured. According to officials, the crackdown will begin in the next few months.

Related: Competition Commission issues Pakistan mills notices over sugar cartelisation

After these four industries, which are notorious for tax evasion, the FBR said it will extend this track and trace system to all other industries in an effort to document the economy.       

MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
KFC employees, Foodpanda riders clash in Rawalpindi
 
 
 
 
 
