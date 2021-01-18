Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Geo News cameraman beaten up outside Islamabad ATC

Two suspects taken into custody

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Geo News cameraman beaten up outside Islamabad ATC
Listen
A Geo News cameraman identified as Nasir Mughal was beaten up outside the Islamabad anti-terrorism court on Monday after which two people were taken into custody. According to the police, the attack occurred while the Fahad Malik murder case was being heard in the court. Several journalists and camerapersons were outside the court at this time. When suspects Raja Arshad, Noman and Hashim exited the court, the cameraman filmed them. This enraged the men, who beat him up. They were in handcuffs, which they used to beat the cameraman with. Their lawyers also beat Mughal up in front of the police, leaving him bruised and bloody. They also broke his mobile phone during the attack. Judge Raja Jawad Abbas was informed of the attack and asked to see the cameraman and journalists. He said that the court will file a case against the attack, as will the police.   Judge Abbas ordered the police to immediately arrest the suspects after which two people were taken into custody.
FaceBook WhatsApp
atc Geo News Islamabad

A Geo News cameraman identified as Nasir Mughal was beaten up outside the Islamabad anti-terrorism court on Monday after which two people were taken into custody.

According to the police, the attack occurred while the Fahad Malik murder case was being heard in the court. Several journalists and camerapersons were outside the court at this time.

When suspects Raja Arshad, Noman and Hashim exited the court, the cameraman filmed them. This enraged the men, who beat him up. They were in handcuffs, which they used to beat the cameraman with. Their lawyers also beat Mughal up in front of the police, leaving him bruised and bloody.

They also broke his mobile phone during the attack.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas was informed of the attack and asked to see the cameraman and journalists. He said that the court will file a case against the attack, as will the police.  

Judge Abbas ordered the police to immediately arrest the suspects after which two people were taken into custody.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.