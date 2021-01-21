Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Four killed in truck-van collision near Sialkot

Accident took place because of fog: rescue officials

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Four killed in truck-van collision near Sialkot

Photo: File

Listen
Four people were killed and seven injured after a truck and passenger van collided into each other near Sialkot on Thursday morning. According to rescue officials, the vehicles crashed on Wazirabad Road due to dense fog. The passenger van suffered major damages during the accident. The van was traveling from Sialkot to Rawalpindi. "The accident took place because of fog. Visibility on the road had dropped to zero," a rescue official said. The people killed include van driver Rana Asif and passengers Muhammad Wasim, Muhammad Asif and Asmatullah. The bodies and injured people have been moved to a hospital.
road accident sialkot

Four people were killed and seven injured after a truck and passenger van collided into each other near Sialkot on Thursday morning.

According to rescue officials, the vehicles crashed on Wazirabad Road due to dense fog. The passenger van suffered major damages during the accident.

The van was traveling from Sialkot to Rawalpindi.

“The accident took place because of fog. Visibility on the road had dropped to zero,” a rescue official said.

The people killed include van driver Rana Asif and passengers Muhammad Wasim, Muhammad Asif and Asmatullah. The bodies and injured people have been moved to a hospital.

 
sialkot accident, rawalpindi, wazirabad road, fog.
 

