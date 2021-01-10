Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Four injured in explosion near security vehicle in Turbat

Intensity of explosion can't be determined yet

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Four injured in explosion near security vehicle in Turbat
Listen
Four people were injured on Sunday in an explosion near a security vehicle in Balochistan’s Turbat. According to security officials, the explosion occurred near a vehicle parked near Cinema Chowk. All four people injured in the explosion were taken to District Hospital Turbat. The police and Frontier Constabulary have sealed the area. The security vehicle was mildly damaged in the explosion. The intensity of the blast cannot be ascertained yet but investigations are under way.
FaceBook WhatsApp
turbat

Four people were injured on Sunday in an explosion near a security vehicle in Balochistan’s Turbat.

According to security officials, the explosion occurred near a vehicle parked near Cinema Chowk.

All four people injured in the explosion were taken to District Hospital Turbat.

The police and Frontier Constabulary have sealed the area. The security vehicle was mildly damaged in the explosion.

The intensity of the blast cannot be ascertained yet but investigations are under way.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.