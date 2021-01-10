Four injured in explosion near security vehicle in Turbat

Four people were injured on Sunday in an explosion near a security vehicle in Balochistan’s Turbat.

According to security officials, the explosion occurred near a vehicle parked near Cinema Chowk.

All four people injured in the explosion were taken to District Hospital Turbat.

The police and Frontier Constabulary have sealed the area. The security vehicle was mildly damaged in the explosion.

The intensity of the blast cannot be ascertained yet but investigations are under way.