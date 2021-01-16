Four black deer stolen from Lahore’s Safari Park

Four female black deer have been stolen from the Safari Park Zoo in Lahore’s Raiwind.

According to the park’s wildlife supervisor, Rizwan Munir, the crime took place on the night of January 10. “The total value of the deer is Rs225,000,” he told the police.

An FIR registered at the Raiwind city police station states that there were five people on duty the night the crime took place. These were wildlife supervisor [night duty] Syed Abbas Ali Kazmi, watchers Muhammad Saleem, Nadeem Zadar, Faisal Mushtaq, and Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, and electrician Muhammad Latif.

The complainant has requested the SHO to include these officers in the investigation as well.

A case under Section 379 [Punishment for theft] of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. The police are on the lookout for the deer and the suspects.