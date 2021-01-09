Saturday, January 9, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Eight injured in fire at factory in Karachi’s SITE

Everyone inside building rescued: officials

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Eight people were injured after a fire erupted at a paint factory located in Haroonabad in Karachi's SITE on Saturday morning.

According to reports, 12 fire trucks have reached the site and are trying to douse the blaze. Officials have declared the fire third-grade which is extremely dangerous.

"The fire is out of control because there's a huge amount of petrol and paint thinner inside the factory which is fueling the blaze," a fire officer said. Explosions can be heard from inside the building as well, he added.

Fire erupts at factory in Karachi's SITE
Photo: SAMAA TV

Following this, neighbouring factories and a petrol pump in the area have been evacuated.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has imposed an emergency at fire hydrants in the city and fire stations have been alerted. Police have reached the site as well.

The injured people are being moved to the Civil Hospital Burns Ward and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A number of employees are reportedly stuck inside the factory. Rescue teams have reached the site but can't enter because of the rising flames.

A snorkel fire truck has been called for the rescue operation. Rangers have cordoned off the area as well. Officials fear that the fire may engulf the entire factory.

Fire officer Muhammad Mubeen has said that they have stopped the fire from spreading any further. "It will take two to three hours to completely douse the fire."

After the fire was controlled, a team of rescue officials went inside the factory and declared it had been cleared of people.

Due to the fire, the three-storey building suffered severe damage. A team of the Sindh Building Control Authority will be reaching the warehouse shortly and to examine its condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details come in.

 
