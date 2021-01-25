Monday, January 25, 2021  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Sindh Assembly speaker approves Firdous Naqvi’s resignation as opposition leader

Haleem Adil Sheikh expected to replace him

Posted: Jan 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Sindh Assembly speaker approves Firdous Naqvi’s resignation as opposition leader

Photo: Firdous Shamim Naqvi/Facebook

Listen
Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has formally accepted the resignation letter of PTI's Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the opposition leader in the provincial assembly. Naqvi submitted his resignation letter on January 21. On January 16, the PTI nominated MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh to replace Naqvi. The requisition to make Sheikh the opposition leader will be submitted today (Monday). In his resignation letter, Naqvi claimed that the members of the treasury didn't let the opposition play its part in the assembly proceedings. On September 19, 2020 Naqvi ruffled feathers of some PTI members after he blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking to the media. “I will make a noise, I am not concerned whether the PTI government is in power, or the PML-N government. The gas delivery in this city is not right!” he said vehemently. “I will make this noise. PM sahab will hear it, [Energy Minister] Omar Ayub sb will hear it, [SAPM on Petroleum] Nadeem Babar sahab will hear it. I will make them ashamed,” he said. Later, he apologised for his remarks. “My intention was to say I am going to complain about the energy minister and SSGC to the PM,” he wrote, adding that he later realised he was not able to convey that properly.
Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has formally accepted the resignation letter of PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the opposition leader in the provincial assembly.

Naqvi submitted his resignation letter on January 21.

On January 16, the PTI nominated MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh to replace Naqvi. The requisition to make Sheikh the opposition leader will be submitted today (Monday).

In his resignation letter, Naqvi claimed that the members of the treasury didn’t let the opposition play its part in the assembly proceedings.

On September 19, 2020 Naqvi ruffled feathers of some PTI members after he blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking to the media.

“I will make a noise, I am not concerned whether the PTI government is in power, or the PML-N government. The gas delivery in this city is not right!” he said vehemently.

“I will make this noise. PM sahab will hear it, [Energy Minister] Omar Ayub sb will hear it, [SAPM on Petroleum] Nadeem Babar sahab will hear it. I will make them ashamed,” he said.

Later, he apologised for his remarks. “My intention was to say I am going to complain about the energy minister and SSGC to the PM,” he wrote, adding that he later realised he was not able to convey that properly.

 
