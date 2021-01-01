Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Firdous Awan shows off motorcycle skills during Rescue 1122 ceremony

She was the chief guest at the event

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to Punjab CM on information, drove a Rescue 1122 motorcycle during a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday.

The video shows her riding the motorcycle while Rescue 1122 personnel and the police surround her. She even wore the red helmet and vest of the rescue personnel.

Awan had recently won the internet over after a video of her kicking a football during a ceremony went viral. Since then, we have seen her do all sorts of quirky activities such as playing cricket with the Punjab governor and smashing a tile during a martial arts ceremony.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
firdous ashiq awan kicking football, firdous ashiq awan rides motorcyle, firdous ashiq awan plays cricket
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.