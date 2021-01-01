Firdous Awan shows off motorcycle skills during Rescue 1122 ceremony

She was the chief guest at the event

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to Punjab CM on information, drove a Rescue 1122 motorcycle during a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday.

The video shows her riding the motorcycle while Rescue 1122 personnel and the police surround her. She even wore the red helmet and vest of the rescue personnel.

Awan had recently won the internet over after a video of her kicking a football during a ceremony went viral. Since then, we have seen her do all sorts of quirky activities such as playing cricket with the Punjab governor and smashing a tile during a martial arts ceremony.