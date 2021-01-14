Firdous Awan takes a dig at PDM’s mass resignation threat

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to the Punjab chief minister on information, criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement in a tweet and claimed the alliance has been spreading negative propaganda against the country.

“Those who said they will resign from the assemblies did not resign, but their intellect has resigned,” she wrote. The PDM failed in its efforts to spread “negative propaganda against national security agencies, our friendly countries, and CPEC.”

She claimed that the “broken” alliance in its lust for power has only been telling people lies. “It is bringing disgrace to the country,” she added.

The PDM, an 11-party alliance of opposition parties, decided that its members would leave the national and provincial assemblies in protest against the PTI government.

The plan was to leave the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies but the parties have yet to submit the resignations of their MPAs and MNAs.

The movement has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan. The first rally was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18, and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally was held in Peshawar on November 22 and its sixth in Multan on November 30.

The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.