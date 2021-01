A Karachi trader was shot by three unidentified men during a robbery at his shop in Light House.

The injured was moved to Civil Hospital, Karachi where he died during treatment.

Danish’s brother has registered a murder and robbery case against the three unidentified men.

The FIR said that the three men entered the shop with the intent to rob it. Danish picked up a wooden stool to threaten them. The robbers responded by shooting him as they made their escape.