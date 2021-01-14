FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering

The FIA has filed an FIR against Digitonics, a software house operating in Karachi, for forgery and cheating.

The FIR, filed on behalf of the State at the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, accuses the company of forgery, money laundering, cheating and a number of other crimes.

It is registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016:

Section 13 electronic forgery

Section 14 electronic fraud

Section 16 unauthorised use of identity information

Section 20 offences against the dignity of a natural person

Section 26 spoofing

as well as the Pakistan Penal Code:

Section 34 common intention

Section 109 abetment

Section 419 cheating by personation

Section 420 cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property

Section 468 forgery for the purpose of cheating

Section 471 using as genuine a forged document

Section 500 defamation

and sections 3 and 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The FIR says the crimes were committed between 2015 and 2021.

The inquiry has been registered based on a source report on international scammers operating in Pakistan that the FIA received from the Islamabad Cyber Crime Wing.

The report identified scams operating throughout the country, including harassment, fraudulent activities, identity impersonation, cheating, phishing and extortion.

“It revealed the scammers have different websites offering various services which include designs, web developing etc. These websites are reported to blackmail and extort money from their customers after gaining their personal information by impersonating themselves as government officials of the US, UK and UAE,” it read.

The scammers directed customers to file trademarks and deposit foreign exchange to register the trademarks, according to the FIR, which noted that the company charged a minimum of $100 to initiate the process.

The scammers also impersonate government officials and warn customers to get their trademarks registered or else they will face a lawsuit and have their company shut down, it said.

It also accused the company of forcefully shutting down customers’ websites and then charging hefty amounts for their restoration. “The impact of these scams in not only contributing to increase the crime rate but will damage the reputation of Pakistan internationally.”

It implicated the owners of Digitonics Labs Pvt Ltd, which is located in the Business Avenue building on Sharae Faisal. The software house was raided earlier this week.

Owner Junaid Mansoor, CEO Burhan Mirza, business unit head Umair Siddique and others have been implicated.

The FIA also raided Mirza’s house in DHA Phase VIII and took into custody his electronic items: two laptops and one iPhone. They were examined on the spot and suspicious materials were found.

The team then visited the software house’s office and examined the server room, systems and data. Incriminating material like credit card information of international clients, including security codes and forged certificates from the US Patent and Trademark Office has been seized.

During the raid, the FIA team sealed the entry and exit points of the building during the raid and they were present at the office for 12 hours.

The team interrogated the staffers and recorded the statements of eight people.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.