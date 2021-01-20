Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

FIA arrests three Lahore men for domestic, international bank fraud

Agency on the lookout for head of group

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
FIA arrests three Lahore men for domestic, international bank fraud
Listen
The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested three men from Lahore for defrauding people domestically and internationally and then stealing money from their bank accounts. According to the FIA's cybercrime investigation officer Waqas Ahmed, the gang comprises six members of whom three were arrested. "One of the suspects is in his teens." Ahmed said the suspects had only completed primary-level education and were speaking in English with an accent like foreigners, which helped them fool people abroad. "They used to call residents, told them that their ATM accounts were blocked and took their account details from them this way," the officer said. "Our people don't properly check this through their banks and end up becoming victims of fraud." The head of the gang is still on the run. "He used to train these young boys and teach them the entire mechanism of the fraud," Ahmed added. The FIA has requested people not to share their bank account details with anyone over call or messages.
FaceBook WhatsApp
fia Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested three men from Lahore for defrauding people domestically and internationally and then stealing money from their bank accounts.

According to the FIA’s cybercrime investigation officer Waqas Ahmed, the gang comprises six members of whom three were arrested. “One of the suspects is in his teens.”

Ahmed said the suspects had only completed primary-level education and were speaking in English with an accent like foreigners, which helped them fool people abroad.

“They used to call residents, told them that their ATM accounts were blocked and took their account details from them this way,” the officer said. “Our people don’t properly check this through their banks and end up becoming victims of fraud.”

The head of the gang is still on the run. “He used to train these young boys and teach them the entire mechanism of the fraud,” Ahmed added.

The FIA has requested people not to share their bank account details with anyone over call or messages.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lahore bank fraud, bank fraud FIA, FIA arrests three for bank fraud, lahore FIA
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.