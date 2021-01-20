FIA arrests three Lahore men for domestic, international bank fraud

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested three men from Lahore for defrauding people domestically and internationally and then stealing money from their bank accounts.

According to the FIA’s cybercrime investigation officer Waqas Ahmed, the gang comprises six members of whom three were arrested. “One of the suspects is in his teens.”

Ahmed said the suspects had only completed primary-level education and were speaking in English with an accent like foreigners, which helped them fool people abroad.

“They used to call residents, told them that their ATM accounts were blocked and took their account details from them this way,” the officer said. “Our people don’t properly check this through their banks and end up becoming victims of fraud.”

The head of the gang is still on the run. “He used to train these young boys and teach them the entire mechanism of the fraud,” Ahmed added.

The FIA has requested people not to share their bank account details with anyone over call or messages.