FIA arrests cleric for ‘physically abusing’ 13-year-old in Karachi

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has arrested a cleric on charges of harassing and blackmailing a family after physically abusing a 13-year-old in Karachi, the agency said Friday.

According to a statement, the mother of the teenager lodged a complaint against Qari Abdul Qadeem, who she said was her daughter’s Quran teacher.

According to the FIR, the mother told the agency that Qadeem had taken “obscene” pictures of her daughter and was threatening to make the videos and pictures viral if she doesn’t let him “exploit her”.

“Qari Abdul Qadeem started molesting victim/minor by putting hand on minor’s feet, thighs, hips and private parts,” read the FIR. He then sent inappropriate pictures of the 13-year-old to her mother on Whatsapp.

The teenager’s statement was recorded by FIA’s Assistant Director and Stress Counsellor Mehvish Khan.

The FIA officials seized the accused’s cellphone during a raid at his apartment in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The teenager’s pictures were found in his phone.

The cleric was booked over child pornography offences under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016.