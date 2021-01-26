Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower

Court summons SBCA, KDA replies in case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower

A picture of the construction of the Aero Iconic Tower in Federal B Area Block 21. Photo: Advocate Usman Farooq

Listen
The Sindh High Court has summoned replies from the Sindh Building Control Authority and Karachi Development Authority in an encroachment case. The builder of the Aero Iconic Tower has been given till February 17 to submit a reply in the case. A constitutional petition has been filed by the residents of Karachi's Federal B Area against the construction of the eight-storey building on Rashid Minhas Road. The project is situated between the Centrum Shopping Mall and Lyari Expressway. The petitioners have claimed that the project is being built illegally on a park and service road. They claimed that the 1972 masterplan of KDA shows that the land has been marked for amenity plots and a service road. "These amenity plots were not to be sold" and no one was to construct anything on it, the petitioners said. They said that the builder has even started the advance booking of flats. The petitioners approached the SBCA about the constructions and it even took notice and sealed the booking office on October 19, 2017. "The petitioner sent applications to different higher authorities but not a single authority took any action against this encroachment," they have said in the petition. The petitioners, their families, and other people in the society are facing difficulty because of this illegal construction, they said, adding that it has affected the traffic flow and is causing environmental pollution too. The service road is almost blocked and damaged, and the area has become very congested, they said. They have requested the court to demolish the building. The petition has been filed by Monem Zafar Khan, Muhammad Jamil Ather, Jameeluddin, and Azazul Haque. Advocate Usman Farooq is representing them in the case.
Sindh High Court

